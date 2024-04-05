Previous
Hiroko and the scented Amelanchier lamarckii by jacqbb
Hiroko and the scented Amelanchier lamarckii

Amelanchier lamarckii or currant bush, we have a small one in our garden and I like the delicate flowers.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Jacqueline

Casablanca ace
Japanese lady among blossoms......very traditional!
April 5th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
This is peaceful and beautiful!
April 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So looks so natural in this environment.
April 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Totally beautiful!
April 5th, 2024  
