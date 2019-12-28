Previous
Selfie by jacqbb
Photo 508

Selfie

For the Dogwood challenge. We were asked to make a selfie and depict who others think you are.
I’m often talking about my photograhpy, painting and helping my husband with building miniatures for his railway.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Diana Ludwigs ace
That's a great one Jacqueline!
December 28th, 2019  
