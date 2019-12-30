Sign up
Photo 509
Three for one
Brent asked me to take a photo with texture for the gp-challenge. I liked those two pieces of ice and the shadow they cast in the puddle we past on our walk.
30th December 2019
30th Dec 19
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2019 update. This is the start of my second year. It took me by surprise to be so addicted to making photo’s. With help of...
1521
photos
88
followers
94
following
139% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
I can't choose
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
30th December 2019 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-388
Jacqueline
ace
@eyetakepics
Hi Brent, here is the first one.
December 30th, 2019
