Previous
Next
Photo 523
Wishing well
We found this in the middle of the Galeries Lafayette in Berlin, you can look one floor down. Some people threw their money into the funnel instead of spending it.........
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
1
2
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1568
photos
95
followers
94
following
143% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
I can't choose
Camera
iPhone 8
Taken
25th January 2020 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berlin
*lynn
ace
Wow! quite amazing!
January 25th, 2020
