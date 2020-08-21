Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 627
Buttons
He was finished today and was made with the help of my clients. We had a lot of fun with it and he brightens up their day space
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
1908
photos
99
followers
107
following
171% complete
View this month »
620
621
622
623
624
625
626
627
Latest from all albums
625
962
290
626
963
964
627
965
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
I can't choose
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buttons
FBailey
ace
I'll bet this was great fun!
August 21st, 2020
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cute! Nicely done!
August 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
Love this Jacqueline, who are your happy clients?
August 21st, 2020
Elyse Klemchuk
This is wonderful!
August 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close