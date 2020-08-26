Sign up
Photo 628
Food
This started out as an egg sandwich with cucumber and tomato. Now it looks like it wants to have revanche..........
For Laura who asked me to do a shot with food.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Jacqueline
ace
@la_photographic
Hi Laura, thank you for the challenge!
August 26th, 2020
Debra
ace
Looks scrumptious!
August 26th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, that is definitely a ravenous beast about to attack you for turning it into a sandwich!
August 26th, 2020
