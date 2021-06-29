Wrapped

In February 1963, on the occasion of Christo's solo exhibition at Galerie Schmela in Düsseldorf, Germany, Christo and Jeanne-Claude wrapped a Volkswagen Beetle. The brand-new vehicle that was used for the sculpture was lent to the artists by Claus Harden, a colleague of photographer and filmmaker Charles Wilp. Wrapped Car (Volkswagen), 1963 existed only for a short time due to Harden's request that the vehicle was returned to him in its unwrapped, original state. Many years later, Harden admitted that his request to unwrap the vehicle was one of his worst decisions.



In 2013, Christo returned to Düsseldorf to give a lecture at the Museum Kunstpalast. Remembering the Wrapped Car (Volkswagen) and regretting its loss, he decided to recreate the original work of art. After purchasing a mint-colored 1961 Volkswagen Beetle—the identical model he and Jeanne-Claude used over 50 years earlier—Christo had the fluids removed from the vehicle and had it mounted on casters. Then, in 2014, Christo wrapped the car, thereby creating Wrapped Volkswagen Beetle Saloon, 1963–2014.