An in-camera multiple exposure by jacqbb
Photo 760

An in-camera multiple exposure

April asked me to do an in-camera multiple exposure.
One of my statues and tulips taken indoors. Dreadful in colour so only desaturated.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Jacqueline ace
@aecasey Hi April, Difficult challenge…not to find the settings and take this shot, but to get a result that is not to busy….
February 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
I like the textures of this one.
February 27th, 2022  
