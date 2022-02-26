Sign up
Photo 760
An in-camera multiple exposure
April asked me to do an in-camera multiple exposure.
One of my statues and tulips taken indoors. Dreadful in colour so only desaturated.
26th February 2022
26th Feb 22
2
0
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2659
photos
135
followers
141
following
208% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
I can't choose
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
26th February 2022 10:18pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-500
Jacqueline
ace
@aecasey
Hi April, Difficult challenge…not to find the settings and take this shot, but to get a result that is not to busy….
February 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
I like the textures of this one.
February 27th, 2022
