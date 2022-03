Dancing get pushed

Delwyn asked me to do three photos of the same subject from different perspectives, or to tell a story with three to six photos.

I chose to tell a story…… last Sunday I went with my friend Ina to a photoshop as her model, and I used 4 of her pictures of me (the cutting out I did myself) in this composite. The background I photographed myself and I also used a filter to suggest some movement.

We had a lot of fun and I hope this composite shows that.