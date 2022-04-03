Previous
Get pushed #2 by jacqbb
Get pushed #2

Kathy wrote: My challenge to you is to participate in the fine artist challenge. The artist is Jonathan Critchley. see discussion: http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46263/fine-artist-challenge-jonathan-chritchley
With this photo I was inspired by his portraits of horses. Could this be a reincarnation of mr.Ed?
Jacqueline ace
@randystreat Hi Kathy, Here is the second one. Thank you for the challenge.
April 3rd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
A horse is a horse of course of course.... Wonderful capture of the talking horse.
April 3rd, 2022  
