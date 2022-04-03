Sign up
Photo 772
Get pushed #2
Kathy wrote: My challenge to you is to participate in the fine artist challenge. The artist is Jonathan Critchley. see discussion:
http://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46263/fine-artist-challenge-jonathan-chritchley
With this photo I was inspired by his portraits of horses. Could this be a reincarnation of mr.Ed?
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2708
photos
139
followers
146
following
765
766
767
768
769
770
771
772
1548
1549
770
1550
1551
771
1552
772
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
I can't choose
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
ac-chritchley
,
get-pushed-505
Jacqueline
ace
@randystreat
Hi Kathy, Here is the second one. Thank you for the challenge.
April 3rd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
A horse is a horse of course of course.... Wonderful capture of the talking horse.
April 3rd, 2022
