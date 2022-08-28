Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 813
Drought
Kali asked me to show photos from the extreme drought in my neck of the woods….
These are all taken in my own garden. Plants that would not have turned brown or shed their leaves if there had been more water
28th August 2022
28th Aug 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2913
photos
144
followers
151
following
222% complete
View this month »
806
807
808
809
810
811
812
813
Latest from all albums
1693
1694
1695
1696
1697
1698
1699
813
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
I can't choose
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-525
Jacqueline
ace
@kali66
Sorry Kali, I had plans but a few of my unexpected appointments got in the way of finding more or better examples
August 28th, 2022
Annie D
ace
A well presented collage...it's sad to see...we've lost plants for the opposite reason over the last few months
August 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Such a pity you could create this lovely collage due to drought.
August 28th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close