Drought by jacqbb
Photo 813

Drought

Kali asked me to show photos from the extreme drought in my neck of the woods….
These are all taken in my own garden. Plants that would not have turned brown or shed their leaves if there had been more water
28th August 2022

Jacqueline

@jacqbb
Jacqueline
Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@kali66 Sorry Kali, I had plans but a few of my unexpected appointments got in the way of finding more or better examples
August 28th, 2022  
Annie D ace
A well presented collage...it's sad to see...we've lost plants for the opposite reason over the last few months
August 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a pity you could create this lovely collage due to drought.
August 28th, 2022  
