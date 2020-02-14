Sign up
Happy Valentines Day
For the Capture52 challenge and for the Get-Pushed challenge.
Obviously a composite:)
Sally asked me to use the rule of odds and I used three different hearts to make this sign.
14th February 2020
14th Feb 20
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2020 update. The last few months my energylevel was low. I have posted my photo’s but didn’t manage to visit the projects of my friends...
Jacqueline
ace
@salza
Hi Sally, Happy Valentines Day! I will try to do another one.
February 14th, 2020
