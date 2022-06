Portrait #12 Linda Clifford

When we were in Portchester castle we also visited St. Mary’s Church, we were in luck because we could visit the art exhibition and meet Linda who was surrounded by her paintings, 3D needlework, pottery and selfmade journals full of little paintings. She told us she was a retired teacher who loved to talk about her work. She was a bit shy when I asked her if I could take her photograph but she posed for me nonetheless.

It was lovely to see her work and talk to her.