Previous
Next
Bees by jacqbb
360 / 365

Bees

Frogger asked me to do some bee portraits, they’re not all portraits but nice enough to be used for this collage.
10th July 2022 10th Jul 22

Jacqueline

ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
@tdaug80 Hi Tim, from the +/- 75 photo’s I took only 8 were nice enough to keep.
The last one is posted on my Sunday slot of The Darkroom https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2022-07-10
Thank you so much for the challenge I enjoyed it very much!
July 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise