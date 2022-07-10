Sign up
360 / 365
Bees
Frogger asked me to do some bee portraits, they’re not all portraits but nice enough to be used for this collage.
10th July 2022
10th Jul 22
1
1
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2852
photos
147
followers
153
following
98% complete
353
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
1646
1647
800
1648
1649
1650
360
801
Tags
gp-jacqbb
,
get-pushed-518
Jacqueline
ace
@tdaug80
Hi Tim, from the +/- 75 photo’s I took only 8 were nice enough to keep.
The last one is posted on my Sunday slot of The Darkroom
https://365project.org/thedarkroom/365/2022-07-10
Thank you so much for the challenge I enjoyed it very much!
July 10th, 2022
