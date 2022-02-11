Sign up
328 / 365
Month of Hearts #11
While walking through the streets of Lugano, I saw this belt in a very expensive fashionstore. I did my best to focus mostly on the belt.
11th February 2022
11th Feb 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
Tags
Susan Wakely
ace
Great belt but also looks a very nice dress.
February 11th, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful!
February 11th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Very striking
February 11th, 2022
