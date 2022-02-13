Previous
Month of Hearts #13 by jacqbb
330 / 365

Month of Hearts #13

This painting made in 1925 by Joan Miro is called Danseuse II and we saw it in a museum in Luzern
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Jacqueline

