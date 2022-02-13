Sign up
330 / 365
Month of Hearts #13
This painting made in 1925 by Joan Miro is called Danseuse II and we saw it in a museum in Luzern
13th February 2022
13th Feb 22
Jacqueline
ace
@jacqbb
2022 update. Start of my fifth year. Still busy to go to manual….. Hope to have more time to achieve my goals! 2021 update. Will this...
2628
photos
136
followers
141
following
90% complete
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
1501
756
328
1502
329
757
1503
330
Views
1
Album
Number 3
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moh-jbb
