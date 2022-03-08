Sign up
Photo 766
Creating Presets - Green Fire
Today I did a lot of creative photography, but all behind the computer. I'm writing an article on how to create Lightroom presets. In preparation, I made a set with lots of light flares and sunlight effects. Here is a preset that I call Green Fire.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
Jenn
@jae_at_wits_end
I'm an amateur photographer mostly interested in architecture, though I've been exploring landscape a lot, lately. I enjoy photography as an art form and the...
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
766
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
6th March 2022 7:12am
Tags
lens
,
landscape
,
flare
,
lightroom
,
photo editing
