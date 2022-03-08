Previous
Creating Presets - Green Fire

Today I did a lot of creative photography, but all behind the computer. I'm writing an article on how to create Lightroom presets. In preparation, I made a set with lots of light flares and sunlight effects. Here is a preset that I call Green Fire.
