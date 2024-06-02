Sign up
198 / 365
Then And Now, I
I’ve decided to record some of the ZILLIONS of changes we made to our house this past year. Photos won’t often be beautiful, but it’s valuable to me to look back and take stock.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
2
0
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I’m new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I love that you’ve recorded your process! It is a great way to take stock and appreciate all that you went through for so long. AND they’re great photos to boot!!
June 3rd, 2024
bkb in the city
Good for you
June 3rd, 2024
