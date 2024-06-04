Sign up
Previous
200 / 365
Their Kitchen, Our Dining Nook
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
2
0
JAKB
ace
@jakb
Hello out there! I'm new to 365 as of the end of 2020 - introduced to this fab and creative community by my dear friend...
construction
house
renovation
makeover
rehab
bkb in the city
Very nice
June 5th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow, major remodel for sure. I SO love what I’ve seen of your new home!!
June 5th, 2024
