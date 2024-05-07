Previous
Bombay Beach, Salton Sea, California—an abandoned beach filled by artists by janeandcharlie
Photo 1070

Bombay Beach, Salton Sea, California—an abandoned beach filled by artists

“All you need is love
All you need is love
All you need is love, love
Love is all you need”
~John Lennon and Paul McCartney~
Jane Anderson

Charlie
The dish is a heart, the receiver is off the hook and the door is locked. There is definitely a message here. Bombay beach was a quirky, artistic place.
May 7th, 2024  
