Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1070
Bombay Beach, Salton Sea, California—an abandoned beach filled by artists
“All you need is love
All you need is love
All you need is love, love
Love is all you need”
~John Lennon and Paul McCartney~
7th May 2024
7th May 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
1070
photos
42
followers
21
following
293% complete
View this month »
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
3rd April 2024 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Charlie
The dish is a heart, the receiver is off the hook and the door is locked. There is definitely a message here. Bombay beach was a quirky, artistic place.
May 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close