Photo 1078
Death Valley National Park, California
“My favorite place to go is Zabriskie Point in Death Valley. If you see it at sunrise and sunset, it's like you're on Mars.”
~Petra Collins~
15th May 2024
15th May 24
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P950
Taken
15th April 2024 6:44am
Tags
rocks
,
shadows
,
sunrise
,
death valley
Charlie
Look at the colors and shadows. Wonderful.
May 15th, 2024
