Photo 1085
Bryce National Park, Utah, USA
“If a child is to keep alive his inborn sense of wonder … he needs the companionship of at least one adult who can share it, rediscovering with him the joy, excitement, and mystery of the world we live in.”
~Rachel Carson~
23rd May 2024
Jane Anderson
@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
red
nature
children
rock
father
bryce
awe
