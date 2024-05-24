Previous
Island in the Sky, Canyonlands National Park, Utah, USA by janeandcharlie
Photo 1086

Island in the Sky, Canyonlands National Park, Utah, USA

“Elsewhere the sky is the roof of the world; but here the earth was the floor of the sky.”
~Willa Cather~
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Jane Anderson

@janeandcharlie
I was on 365 for almost three years, took over a year off, and have now returned. I plan to post a combination of photos...
297% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Charlie
magnificent with the clouds and rain. Great photo of a amazing National Park.
May 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise