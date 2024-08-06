Previous
Beautiful Hydrangea by janetr
327 / 365

Beautiful Hydrangea

This Hydrangea is at least 10years old. It's getting better every year. Fabulous colour.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Janet Rooke

@janetr
