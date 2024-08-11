Previous
The beautiful in the rough by janetr
The beautiful in the rough

Plants are amazing, they will grow anywhere. These are beautiful and growing in a rough dry patch of grass verge, with the metal water thingy (sorry can't think what they are called).
Janet Rooke

@janetr
