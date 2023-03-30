Previous
Mist below Niagara Falls by jayberg
Photo 2714

Mist below Niagara Falls

30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

J. Voorberg

@jayberg
Joanne Diochon ace
I'm trying to remember, but I think the red rain capes mean that this is one of the horn blower cruises, out from the Canadian side of the falls.
March 30th, 2023  
J. Voorberg
@gardencat yes, you are right...
March 30th, 2023  
