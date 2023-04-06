Sign up
Photo 2715
Glory and glory faded
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
2
1
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
2715
photos
95
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
6th April 2023 4:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
FBailey
ace
Fabulous light and subjects
April 6th, 2023
katy
ace
Stunning to make even the faded one look good!
I should have you take my portrait! LOL
April 6th, 2023
I should have you take my portrait! LOL