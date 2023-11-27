Sign up
Previous
Photo 2772
The Loonie
Canadian $! coin
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
1
1
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
2772
photos
88
followers
0
following
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th November 2023 1:19am
Corinne C
ace
Lovely light
November 27th, 2023
