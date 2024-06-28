Sign up
Previous
Photo 2821
Candle in the Wind
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
3
1
J. Voorberg
@jayberg
I am an amateur photographer who takes a very eclectic collection of photos. I enjoy taking a wide variety of photographs but especially like long...
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice smoke capture.
June 29th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great catching the smoke!!
June 29th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Great title, really nice image!
June 29th, 2024
