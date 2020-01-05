Previous
Resolution by jb030958
81 / 365

Resolution

Day 5 of the new year and my resolution to exercise more is already waning. :(
Jan20words
5th January 2020 5th Jan 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
