Babysitting
Had fun babysitting Vincent. He is such a good baby. 👶
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Album

Camera

Taken

Tags
baby
,
vincent
Krista Mae
ace
Great capture of Vincent! He was lucky to have you watch him. He's adorable.
October 12th, 2023
Jennie B.
I'm the lucky one, his smiles make me happy! Thank you😁
October 12th, 2023
