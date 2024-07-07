Previous
Little ones by jb030958
Photo 860

Little ones

Walking this morning in Wilton, CT spotted this little group. The little ones were running and jumping and have fun just like little kids do. 😁
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
235% complete

Photo Details

