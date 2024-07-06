Previous
The Griswold Inn by jb030958
Photo 860

The Griswold Inn

A quaint little town in Essex, CT. Starting point of our road trip to New Hampshire.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
