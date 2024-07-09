Previous
Rock cairns by jb030958
Photo 863

Rock cairns

Someone climbed over a guard rail to stock these rocks on the waters edge.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Kathy A ace
Lovely colours in those rocks and very well balanced
July 15th, 2024  
