Recovering

This little bird (I don’t know what kind) flew into our kitchen window. He was almost knocked out completely when I found him beneath the window. His head was down with the beak touching the tree trunk that he landed on. After quite some time he picked his head up and finally opened his eyes. I watched time for awhile and then just let him rest. When I went back some time later he was gone. Glad he regained his strength and was able to fly again.