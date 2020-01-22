Sign up
APFeb20
Sugar seems to be saying, “You woke me up to take my picture? Can I go back to sleep now?”
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
dogs
,
apfeb20
Milanie
ace
Neat focus - and like the expression
January 23rd, 2020
