Blooming by jb030958
Blooming

I received this orchid as a gift 2 years ago when my mom passed. It has bloomed each February like clockwork. It’s a beauty and hope it continues to be a sweet reminder.
17th February 2020 17th Feb 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
