166 / 365
30-shots2020
My KitchenAid mixer! This will be my single item for the 30-shots2020 challenge.
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
1
0
Jennie B.
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
171
photos
36
followers
29
following
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
162
3
163
4
164
165
166
5
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
31st March 2020 8:15pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
mixer
30-shots2020
Hope D Jennings
Wow! That is some piece of equipment.
April 1st, 2020
