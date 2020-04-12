Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
177 / 365
Mixer 12
I missed yesterday because of Easter so here is Mixer 12. I had taken it in the first week of April but didn’t use it then. Using it today because I kind of like it :)
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
187
photos
38
followers
30
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Latest from all albums
8
173
174
175
9
176
10
177
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
8th April 2020 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
attachment
,
mixer
,
30-shots2020
JackieR
ace
And a selfie too
April 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close