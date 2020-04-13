Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
178 / 365
Mixer 13
Another angle of the pasta maker attachment for 30-shots2020
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
188
photos
38
followers
30
following
48% complete
View this month »
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Latest from all albums
8
174
175
9
176
10
177
178
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
9th April 2020 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pasta
,
attachment
,
30-shots2020
JackieR
ace
Oooh, do you make your own pasta?? Lovely focus and details
April 13th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
To be honest Jackie I haven’t made it in awhile. But it is very good when I do make it, so fresh!
April 13th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
nice brand :)
April 13th, 2020
kali
ace
i have a hand cranked one, i thinks its going rusty from lack of use! last pasta i made had dandelion leaves in it, it was delicious!
April 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
To be honest Jackie I haven’t made it in awhile. But it is very good when I do make it, so fresh!