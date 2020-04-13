Previous
Next
Mixer 13 by jb030958
178 / 365

Mixer 13

Another angle of the pasta maker attachment for 30-shots2020
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
48% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oooh, do you make your own pasta?? Lovely focus and details
April 13th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
To be honest Jackie I haven’t made it in awhile. But it is very good when I do make it, so fresh!
April 13th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
nice brand :)
April 13th, 2020  
kali ace
i have a hand cranked one, i thinks its going rusty from lack of use! last pasta i made had dandelion leaves in it, it was delicious!
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise