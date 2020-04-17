Sign up
182 / 365
Mixer 17
So here is the speed setting knob.......lol there’s just not enough parts on this thing to last 30 days!
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
1
0
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
194
photos
38
followers
30
following
49% complete
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
10
178
179
11
180
181
12
182
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
16th April 2020 10:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2020
JackieR
ace
Yes there is!!! You're doing well! Hang on in there more than half way through 💪 You could show us things you make ?? 🥞🎂🍰🍪
April 17th, 2020
