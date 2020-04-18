Previous
Next
Mixer 18 by jb030958
183 / 365

Mixer 18

This is the lock/unlock knob. This feature when in the locked position holds the top steady if you are mixing something dense.
I PROMISE to have a more interesting photo tomorrow!
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Jennie I live this, the focus is lovely, and the matt and shine great contrast. Have you viewed your calendar view so far?? It's so varied yet connected
April 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise