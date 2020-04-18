Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
183 / 365
Mixer 18
This is the lock/unlock knob. This feature when in the locked position holds the top steady if you are mixing something dense.
I PROMISE to have a more interesting photo tomorrow!
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
195
photos
38
followers
30
following
50% complete
View this month »
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Latest from all albums
178
179
11
180
181
12
182
183
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
17th April 2020 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
know
,
mixer
JackieR
ace
Jennie I live this, the focus is lovely, and the matt and shine great contrast. Have you viewed your calendar view so far?? It's so varied yet connected
April 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close