197 / 365
Baby Birds
For letter "B". Took this last July in our backyard. The back of the birdhouse had fallen off and so we really had a birdseye view of these little ones!
2nd May 2020
2nd May 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
224
photos
41
followers
28
following
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
193
194
25
26
195
196
27
197
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
21st July 2019 7:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
birdhouse
Kathy A
ace
A double B, well done! Nice textures in this shot and those babies are so cute.
May 2nd, 2020
