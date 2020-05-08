Sign up
Hop!
It’s just a Hop, skip and a jump away to the bird feeder! This cardinal looked like he was hopping so I’m using it for letter “H”. Lol
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
4th May 2020 1:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cardinal
,
hopping
judith deacon
ace
Great timing!
May 8th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is fabulous! Great timing!
May 8th, 2020
