Hop! by jb030958
203 / 365

Hop!

It’s just a Hop, skip and a jump away to the bird feeder! This cardinal looked like he was hopping so I’m using it for letter “H”. Lol
8th May 2020 8th May 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago.
Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Great timing!
May 8th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is fabulous! Great timing!
May 8th, 2020  
