216 / 365
Under
I was in the park and, as usual, looking for inspiration for this series. I saw this very tall tree with a picnic bench underneath it. So I got myself on the top of the table and laid down to take this photo. It's Under for letter "U".
21st May 2020
21st May 20
1
0
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
211
212
37
38
213
214
215
216
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
19th May 2020 12:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
letter
,
sunshine
,
series
,
alphabet
,
l
Kathy A
ace
Wow, you really put some thought into this, great pov
May 21st, 2020
