Previous
Next
Under by jb030958
216 / 365

Under

I was in the park and, as usual, looking for inspiration for this series. I saw this very tall tree with a picnic bench underneath it. So I got myself on the top of the table and laid down to take this photo. It's Under for letter "U".
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Jennie B.

ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
59% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Wow, you really put some thought into this, great pov
May 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise