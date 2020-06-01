Previous
Ethan by jb030958
Ethan

Finally after almost 3 months we got to see the grandkids yesterday! What a great thing to see them again in person! Of course I couldn’t get a good shot of them together so I’ll post Brynn tomorrow.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Kathy A
Lovely smile, gorgeous dimples. Isn't it wonderful to see them again
June 1st, 2020  
Jennie B.
@kjarn The smile he gave me when we first saw each other was pure joy! This smile was later on when we were all sitting around talking and laughing!
June 1st, 2020  
