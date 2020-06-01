Sign up
Ethan
Finally after almost 3 months we got to see the grandkids yesterday! What a great thing to see them again in person! Of course I couldn’t get a good shot of them together so I’ll post Brynn tomorrow.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
278
photos
48
followers
33
following
62% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL SL1
Taken
31st May 2020 3:39am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ethan
Kathy A
ace
Lovely smile, gorgeous dimples. Isn't it wonderful to see them again
June 1st, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
@kjarn
The smile he gave me when we first saw each other was pure joy! This smile was later on when we were all sitting around talking and laughing!
June 1st, 2020
