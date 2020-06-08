Sign up
Growing!
These goslings are growing quickly. I took their photo on May 30 if you want to see the difference in size.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Tags
goslings
