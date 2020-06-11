Sign up
Previous
Next
237 / 365
Nest building
This bird has been busy nest building for days (probably weeks!). I took this about a week ago, no photos today because of the strong winds.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
232
63
233
234
235
236
64
237
Tags
bird
,
nest
,
building
,
30dayswild2020
Hope D Jennings
ace
So sweet!
June 11th, 2020
bep
Nice capture.
June 11th, 2020
