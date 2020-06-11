Previous
Nest building by jb030958
Nest building

This bird has been busy nest building for days (probably weeks!). I took this about a week ago, no photos today because of the strong winds.
11th June 2020 11th Jun 20

Jennie B.

@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
Hope D Jennings ace
So sweet!
June 11th, 2020  
bep
Nice capture.
June 11th, 2020  
