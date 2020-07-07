Previous
Kirby 🥒 by jb030958
262 / 365

Kirby 🥒

Time to make pickles! Picked a batch of Kirby cucumbers and making a few quarts of dill pickles today.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

@jb030958
