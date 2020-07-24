Sign up
Raindrop
Noticed some raindrops on a bench while out on a bike ride. Looks circular to me! Julycircles2020
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
Jennie B.
ace
@jb030958
I've always been interested in photography since getting my first camera a Kodak Tele-Instamatic with the Flip Flash yearrrrssss ago. So now that I'm...
361
photos
49
followers
34
following
272
273
274
275
276
277
278
279
273
82
274
275
276
277
278
279
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G973U
Taken
24th July 2020 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
raindrop
,
julycircles2020
KV
ace
Semi, 3/4, or half... but definitely has some circle to it!
July 24th, 2020
